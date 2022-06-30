The Canberra Times
Free object play at Dairy Road precinct this weekend

June 30 2022 - 7:30pm
Take the kids to the free Play Dairy Road event on Saturday and Sunday. Picture: Facebook

Free object play is happening this Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm at the Dairy Road precinct in Fyshwick to celebrate the school holidays.

