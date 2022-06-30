Free object play is happening this Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm at the Dairy Road precinct in Fyshwick to celebrate the school holidays.
This is in place of the Dairy Road Market, in the gardens beside LESS Pavilion, with future market dates to be announced down the track.
Play Dairy Road is all about encouraging free, self-directed play.
And there's also a chance to explore the precinct which includes everything from beer to bouldering, chocolate to indoor snow sports.
