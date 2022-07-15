The Canberra Times

Tallying up the costs when leaving a retirement village

By Noel Whittaker
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thinking about what happens when you leave a retirement village is worth your time. Picture: Shutterstock.

If you are thinking about moving to a retirement village you're probably not thinking about what happens after you leave.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.