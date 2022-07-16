The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ongoing EPIC closure limits ACT government's tourism windfall

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sign on the gate at Exhibition Park. Picture: Peter Brewer

As the gates remain firmly closed to visitors at Exhibition Park in the wake of February's protester evictions, Canberra remains in the grip of a massive shortfall in temporary powered camping facilities at a time when caravanning and camping is booming across the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.