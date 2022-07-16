The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

David Pocock calls for ACT government long-term planning on sport infrastructure

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 16 2022 - 8:45am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT senator David Pocock has called on the ACT government to come up with a long-term plan for community sports facilities. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Senator David Pocock has called on the ACT government to develop a long-term infrastructure plan for community sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.