The Gungahlin Eagles have had a tough year, but they were determined to ensure their annual heritage day was one to remember on Saturday.
The old boys did their bit, turning out in force to support their club and the first grade side repaid the favour, securing a commanding 40-17 victory over Queanbeyan Whites.
Advertisement
The win ensured the celebrations would kick on long into the night, a shining light in what has been a challenging season.
While COVID has thrown up numerous hurdles for all rugby clubs, the Eagles have had it harder than most.
They lost their home ground to a COVID testing site and the club has found themselves using other clubs' fields to play their home games.
Tim McGrath, a long-serving member of the club, said it has been one of the hardest years for the Eagles.
"Due to COVID, we lost our home ground because it became a testing site," McGrath said.
"It is also being revamped; they are refitting the fields.
"Wests have been nice enough to lend us their home ground today here at Jamison.
"It's been a super-tough year. We had to bring all our gear to Jamison today from Gungahlin and we really rely heavily on the support from volunteers.
"Everyone working here today is a volunteer, even the admin staff and it really helps keep the club alive."
Gungahlin had been building nicely in recent weeks, defeating Wests before pushing the table-topping Canberra Royals last weekend.
Coach Glenn Carey had the feeling his team had turned the corner and Saturday, he hoped, would be the day it all came together for the side.
And come together it did, the Eagles running in five tries in the victory over Queanbeyan.
What better day to do it than on the club's heritage day, Carey thrilled his players turned it on in front a big and raucous crowd.
"The last four or five weeks, we've put together bits and pieces of a good game," Carey said.
"Today we put 80 minutes together. We had a big contingent of old boys on the hill, they got the boys home, gave them that extra support."
Advertisement
While they have found form in recent weeks, a finals push will take a big effort with just four rounds remaining.
Missing the top four would be disappointing but Carey recognised he had a young team building for the future.
Flyhalf Isaac Crowe was superb on Saturday and the coach was confident the Eagles would be able to build around the emerging playmaker for years to come.
"It was Isaac's third game at 10 and he was instrumental," Carey said.
"He set up a couple of tries. His kicking game was great. He's only 23, he's still a young pup. He's been around the club since colts, he's one we're looking at as a big part of our future."
The day was a resounding success on and off the field, players and spectators enjoying the action.
Advertisement
READ MORE RUGBY UNION NEWS:
Numerous members, both past and present, returned to the club for a festive afternoon.
McGrath, who is also old boys' captain, helped organise the day and ensured it was a success.
"It's a day that we celebrate every year," McGrath said.
"We get all our old boys back to the club, talk about our heritage and teach the younger players what the club is all about."
Advertisement
John I Dent Cup round 13: Uni-Norths 73 bt Penrith 5; Gungahlin 40 bt Queanbeyan 17; Canberra 40 bt Wests 0.
Premier XVs round 13: Uni-Norths 38 bt Penrith 7; Queanbeyan 29 bt Gungahlin 5; Canberra 73 bt Wests 5.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.