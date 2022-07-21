Rennie backs Simone as short-term Rugby Championship solution

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has backed Irae Simone to step up after the departing Brumby earned a shock recall to the national squad.
With a move to France looming in the coming months, the centre was not considered for selection for the recent England series.
Advertisement
But a string of injuries and the unavailability of Samu Kerevi due to rugby sevens commitments has seen Rennie turn to Simone and Waratah Lalakai Foketi for the upcoming two-Test tour of Argentina.
Simone has represented his country on two occasions and emerged as a safe pair of hands to fill a role when the Wallabies open their Rugby Championship campaign.
"[Irae's] probably had his best season of Super Rugby," Rennie said. "It often happens that way when guys are heading away.
"We didn't consider him for the fact he's leaving, but with the injuries we've got, we know we've got a player who can fill a hole for us for a couple weeks. He's committed to go to France but prepared to help us out over the next couple of weeks."
READ MORE:
Simone provided solid midfield punch for the Brumbies throughout the Super Rugby season, while he also aided flyhalf Noah Lolesio with the playmaking responsibilities.
The back has big shoes to fill if he is called upon to start at inside centre for the Wallabies. Kerevi was among the team's best throughout the England series, a constant presence in the midfield and a handful for the English defence each time he touched the ball.
Rennie will turn to Simone to provide a similar impact with ball in hand.
"With Samu missing, [Simone] was an obvious choice. He's a big man, he carries really well, he's got a good kicking game and he's been in our environment, so he can slot in pretty quickly if required."
With the Wallabies depth stretched across the park, Rennie revealed the prospect of retaining Kerevi's services was considered.
Since the first England Test, Cooper, Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, Izaia Perese and Jordan Petaia have spent time on the sidelines.
Ultimately it was decided the punishing ball carrier should link up with the Australian sevens team to contest the Commonwealth Games as planned.
"The initial talks we had a couple of months ago was if we got injuries we wouldn't let [Kerevi] go but it's important for our country to try and send away a strong side that's got a chance of winning a medal.
"The sevens boys have been going well of late and Samu will only add to the group, so we're committed to that. With Izzy Perese injured, [Simone's] going to come in and fill a role on the Argentinian tour."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.