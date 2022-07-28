Following the success of his brand new best-selling book Happy-Go-Lucky, critically acclaimed author and humourist David Sedaris is heading to Canberra.
Sedaris will bring his razor-sharp wit to the Canberra Theatre early next year, as part of his Australian tour.
An Evening With David Sedaris will bring his razor-sharp wit, storytelling, observations and unpublished tales to the stage, as well as audience Q&As and book signings.
Happy-Go-Lucky, which sees Sedaris at his darkly, personal best, is a The New York Times best seller. He unleashes his trademark sardonic wit to capture the unexpected, poignant and hilarious moments of the pandemic, mercilessly skewering the foibles of our fellow human beings, while at the same time expressing the human need for connection with each other.
A regular contributor to The New Yorker, over the course of his career Sedaris has penned many collections of personal essays including Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls and Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), Carnival of Snackery and The Best of Me.
Sedaris will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre on February 5. Tickets are $74.90 and go on sale from Tuesday, 10am at canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
