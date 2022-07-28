A regular contributor to The New Yorker, over the course of his career Sedaris has penned many collections of personal essays including Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls and Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), Carnival of Snackery and The Best of Me.