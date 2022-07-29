The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Asbestos removal from sites around Lake Burley Griffin to commence soon

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated July 29 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fencing near the NMA on Acton Peninsula. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The National Capital Authority will soon remove asbestos from seven places around Lake Burley Griffin, after discovering the dangerous substance in the soil in March.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.