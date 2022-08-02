The campaign to restore the rights of the ACT and Northern Territory to make their own assisted dying laws has taken a major step forward, after a bill to repeal a 25-year-old ban passed the House of Representatives.
Luke Gosling and Alicia Payne's private members bill passed 99 votes to 37 on Wednesday morning.
The fate of the bill will now be decided in the Senate, where supporters are expecting the numbers to be much tighter.
The vote was held after a two-day debate following the introduction of the bill to the Federal Parliament on Monday.
A total of 17 MPs made speeches during the debate, with 10 in support and seven opposed.
Labor and the Coalition agreed to grant their members a conscience vote on the bill because of sensitivities around assisted dying.
The territory rights fight now heads to parliament's upper house, which will decide if the so-called Andrews bill is overturned or not.
Mr Gosling was hopeful the Senate would debate the bill as soon as the next sitting period, starting on September 5.
The bill was always expected to pass in the lower house, where Labor holds a slim majority and progressive independents comprise most of the crossbench.
But the fight is set to be harder in the Senate because of the makeup of the upper house.
David Leyonhjelm's bill to restore territory rights was voted down in the Senate in 2018, after seven Labor senators sided with Coalition members and conservative crossbenchers.
This time around Labor supporters have been appealing to politicians across the parliament to set aside any personal reservations about assisted dying and treat the bill as a question of democratic rights.
But conservative opponents have argued the legislation is fundamentally about euthanasia, casting any suggestions otherwise as misleading and dishonest.
In his speech, Shadow-Attorney General Julian Leeser referenced Nazi Germany's systematic murder of disabled people before the Holocaust to argue against restoring the rights of the ACT and Northern Territory to legalise assisted dying.
But Mr Leeser conceded he might be fighting a "losing battle" in trying to defend the John Howard-era Andrews bill, which quashed the Northern Territory's world-first assisted dying regime and blocked the territories from legislating on the subject in the future.
Mr Leeser said the evidence of "life-affirming culture" - which was apparent in policies to prevent road deaths or through decisions to protect lives during the COVID-19 pandemic - was disappearing "inch by inch and soul by soul" in Australia.
"The decision that we're making with this [Payne-Gosling] bill cripples our culture," he said.
"I cannot forget that the most civilized and enlightened society in Europe, which wiped out 6 million of my people in the Holocaust, began their program of industrial murder by euthanizing vulnerable disabled people thought to be in pain.
"I cannot in good conscience know this history and say nothing."
Nationals MP and opposition territories spokesman Andrew Gee declared late on Tuesday that he would support the bill, labelling it "absurd" that ACT residents had fewer rights than their neighbours across the border in NSW.
Mr Gee said he started contemplating end-of-life choices after being diagnosed with stage three melanoma in 2010.
He said he decided "without doubt" that he wanted to be able to have the ability to choose when to end his life.
"While I appreciate that there are a wide range of opinions on this issue, my strong view remains that every Australian should have the right to choose the time of their own death in certain, controlled circumstances," he said.
Mr Gee's colleague and former leader Barnaby Joyce spoke strongly against the bill, which he maintained was fundamentally about assisted dying.
"I have a very strong philosophical position, I've never hidden it. I don't think that anybody has the right to kill another person," Mr Joyce said.
The Canberra Times has for the past year been calling for the Andrews bill to be repealed as part of its Our Right to Decide campaign.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
