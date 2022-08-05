Canberra's wet weather has caused chaos for the capital's sporting competitions again, with all ACT government operated grass fields to be closed for weekend matches.
Despite a break in the rain, the government has cancelled all matches and training scheduled until at least Monday. Some privately owned venues - including Viking Park and school fields - may opt to continue with fixtures, while games on synthetic surfaces will go ahead.
Advertisement
The Bureau of Meteorology expects light showers on Friday and decreased chance of rain on the weekend, but the downpour on Thursday prompted the government's decision.
There was 43.8 millimetres of rain in Canberra over 22 hours on Thursday and even more in Tuggeranong.
The timing couldn't be worse for most senior competitions, with many about to start their finals campaigns.
Cancelling fixtures could cost teams a chance of earning a play-off spot, while the AFL Canberra lower grades were due to start their finals series this weekend.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"All ACT government turf sports grounds will remain closed for the weekend ... due to heavy rainfalls," the government said.
"Closures include turf sports grounds but exclude the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and the Woden athletics track.
"The decision has been taken in order to minimise damage to turf surfaces after recent rainfall and residual moisture content.
"The condition of the grounds will continue to be assessed with any decision on re-opening sports grounds to be made on Monday."
Sports have been forced to weather disruptions this year after two COVID-19 interrupted years.
The regular closure of grounds to protect the turf is a source of tension in some circles.
The government closes grounds to protect the turf in an attempt to avoid hard and destroyed playing surfaces when they eventually dry out.
The Canberra Raiders, however, are hoping a big crowd will still turn up for their NRL blockbuster against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Minimal rain is expected on Saturday and Raiders ticket sales were strong before the wet weather on Thursday.
The Green Machine were hoping to attract up to 18,000 fans to get one of their biggest crowds at home in the past few years.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.