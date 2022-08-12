The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How a legal loophole on sole DNA evidence gives Canberra car thieves an easy out

PB
By Peter Brewer
August 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police forensics examine a vehicle in a basement. Picture: Martin Jones

Police are seeking to introduce a key amendment to ACT legislation which currently offers a legal loophole for car thieves to walk free from court if police cannot prove definitively through DNA evidence that an offender drove a stolen car.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.