The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How the Canberra Raiders will stop St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:26am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders will target Dragons halfback Ben Hunt. Picture: Anna Warr

The Canberra Raiders are launching a Dragon hunt to exact revenge for a loss that still hurts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.