The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing urges tradespeople to get in touch after Narrabundah searches locate suspected stolen tools

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 13 2022 - 1:08am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the allegedly stolen tools found on Friday. Picture: ACT Policing

Victims of construction site thefts have been urged to contact police after officers seized more than $20,000 worth of power tools they suspect to have been stolen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.