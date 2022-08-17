Police are seeking public assistance to target anti-social behaviour after reports of protestors harassing Canberrans.
In recent weeks police have received reports of pedestrians and cyclists being approached by protestors at lakeside locations including Black Mountain Peninsula and near Barrenjoey Drive at Barrenjoey Peninsula.
Police are also aware that some incidents between Canberrans and the visiting protestors have not been reported.
ACT Policing is asking for anyone who is abused, harassed or impeded by protestors to report the incident to police on 131444 as soon as possible.
Police say they support peaceful protest activity however it must not come at the expense of a citizen's right to move freely and without harassment or abuse.
Anyone who has any information in relation to these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
