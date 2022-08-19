Police are seeking more witnesses from last weekend's shooting incident at Canberra Airport.
While many witness statements have been taken, investigators believe there are people who were in or around the Canberra Airport check-in area in the lead-up to, and during the shooting who have not yet spoken to police.
Advertisement
The airport sent into a lockdown for a number of hours last Sunday afternoon after a number of gunshots were fired at windows inside the terminal.
ACT Policing's Detective Acting Superintendent Dave Craft told media at the time that the alleged gunman had sat for about five minutes near some check-in desks.
"After approximately five minutes, this male has removed a firearm from his possession and let off approximately five rounds," Detective Acting Superintendent Craft said.
Police are now asking anyone who had family members or friends who used the airport early Sunday afternoon, and who witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact police if they have not already done so.
READ MORE:
A similar call is being put out to any travellers from interstate who used the airport around that time, who have since returned home, to speak to police if they witnessed anything relevant to the shooting.
The alleged gunman, Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, has been remanded in custody.
Ammoun was arrested on Sunday afternoon by Australian Federal Police officers stationed inside the airport.
Appearing in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, he did not enter pleas to charges of recklessly discharging a firearm at a building, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and unlawfully discharging loaded arms in an act that caused another person to reasonably fear for their safety.
No one had been injured in the incident and it is believed Ammoun acted alone.
Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference 7187298.
Please note, anyone calling from outside of the ACT, should call ACT Policing on 02 5127 0051.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Jacob McArthur is a producer for The Canberra Times. As part of production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth. He kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council, as well as the public health system, writing extensively about water security, the need for better palliative care services, and medicinal cannabis. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
Jacob McArthur is a producer for The Canberra Times. As part of production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth. He kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council, as well as the public health system, writing extensively about water security, the need for better palliative care services, and medicinal cannabis. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.