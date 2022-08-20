Canberra has recorded more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
The territory reported 252 new COVID cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases recorded since March 2020 to 200,159.
125 of the positive cases were identified through PCR testing, while 127 were done through rapid antigen tests.
The total number of active cases in the ACT is now 1967.
As of Saturday, 121 people are in hospital in Canberra with COVID, four of whom are in intensive care and one who is on a ventilator.
The ACT recorded another COVID-related death on Friday, taking the number of deaths during the pandemic in the territory to 117.
ACT Health extended its condolences to the family and friends of a man in his 90s on Friday.
While the majority of COVID-related deaths have been elderly people, an ACT man in his 20s with the virus died last week. Earlier this month, a woman in her 30s also died.
Australia recorded 64 deaths across its two most-populous states in Saturday's reported figures, and almost 9500 new cases.
Victoria: 3354 cases, 30 deaths, 471 in hospital with 30 in ICU
NSW: 6116 cases, 34 deaths, 1908 in hospital with 56 in ICU
Queensland: 2647 cases, 20 deaths, 394 in hospital with 17 in ICU
WA: 1624 cases, seven deaths, 237 in hospital with seven in ICU
SA: 851 cases, five deaths, 263 in hospital with nine in ICU
Tasmania: 323 cases, one death, 56 in hospital with three in ICU
ACT: 252 cases, no deaths, 121 in hospital with four in ICU
NT: 134 cases, no deaths, 27 in hospital with none in ICU
- With AAP
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
