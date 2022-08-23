A man accused of stabbing a friend of his ex-partner in her Lyneham home allegedly brought a "knife to a fist fight", a magistrate has said.
Adrian Richard Rand, 36, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre, where he is on remand.
He is charged with recklessly or intentionally inflicting actual bodily harm, which carries a maximum five-year jail sentence, after he allegedly stabbed his ex-partner's male friend in the back in July.
Rand allegedly sent the woman a text which said: "F--- you you f---ing s--- just wait you c---". He is also said to have sent the man a message that said he was a "dead man walking".
He then allegedly walked into the bedroom of the woman's home with a black-handled hunting or Bowie knife approximately 6cm in length, and stabbed the male friend, who was fully clothed and sleeping, in his spine before throwing him to the ground.
Magistrate James Stewart said of the alleged attack: "He's taken a knife to a fist fight, to someone who is asleep."
The 36-year-old applied for bail for a second time on Tuesday, when a Legal Aid lawyer told the court Rand had completed multiple programs while in jail and been offered a placement at Canberra Recovery Services to help address his substance abuse issues.
The lawyer said Rand, a self-employed roof repairer who has pleaded not guilty, was "significantly motivated to fight this charge" with a self-defence argument.
She suggested bail conditions including a curfew, not possessing a knife in public and not contacting anyone related to the case.
A prosecutor opposed bail, arguing Rand might commit more crimes and interfere with witnesses.
She alleged he had already tried to do the latter and said more charges may be laid soon.
Mr Stewart said Rand had a criminal history which included convictions for common assault, possessing an offensive weapon and drug-driving.
He also said the prosecution case was strong and if Rand was found guilty at his hearing, the 36-year-old would likely spend time behind bars.
Mr Stewart continued to deny Rand bail, meaning the roof repairer will remain in custody until a later date.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
