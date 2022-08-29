The Canberra Times
Canbera racing industry needs to be more self-sustainable, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says

By Chris Dutton
Updated August 29 2022 - 8:23am, first published 7:30am
Thoroughbred Park is looking to redevelop some of the land around its Lyneham base. Picture: Keegan Carroll

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the Canberra racing industry must move towards a "more self-sustainable" model, foreshadowing a funding change based on revenue from a major residential development.

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

