Clutching white roses he and mum Belinda bought at an IGA on the way, seven-year-old Ryan Ladmore walked solemnly towards the gates of Government House in Canberra to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Gungahlin schoolboy said he felt sad that the Queen had died because she was "Australia's mum".
That comment brought his mum Belinda to tears on an emotional day as the rain cleared for people to walk past the spring blooms at Government House to write their own message of respect to the long-serving monarch in a reception room inside the building.
"It's just a sad day for us," Mrs Ladmore said. "She is Australia's mum and she's been with us our whole life. No matter what change has happened in Australia or the world, she's always been a constant figure. Always been there."
Fay Neil, 80, of Kambah wrote in the condolence book, feeling emotional.
"She was my Queen," she said, simply.
A pupil-free day in Canberra's schools meant many young people were able to venture out to Government House on an historic day with the changing of the guard of Australia's head of state.
Elizabeth Paynter, 6, of Curtin arrived at Government House with her father Patrick, clutched a portrait of her namesake in a gilt-edged frame.
"We woke up this morning and we heard the news," Mr Paynter said.
"I think for an incredible life of service and dedication, it deserved a mark of respect and we were more than happy to do so.
"I'm not necessarily a monarchist or a republican, but you've got to respect the Queen for her service and dedication over 70 years. It's second to none, really. A lot of things may well change.
"Elizabeth was a bit teary this morning so we thought we could come to mark the occasion. And we found the original of the portrait inside."
Visiting family in Canberra, Margaret Phipps, 82, from Albany in Western Australia, had tears falling down her face as she finished her visit to Government House, even getting to chat with Governor-General David Hurley as she signed the condolence book.
"It's a very, very touching day. A very emotional day for me," Mrs Phipps said.
"In 1954, our school lined the streets in Kings Park in WA and, you know, she was almost within touching reach. So to sign the book today, makes it extra special.
"I'm here on the day she's died and on the day Charles is announced king and I'm here with my family and I'm just grateful to be able to go into Government House on this particular day, a special, special date in history."
Ten-year-old Catherine Raether's message for Her Majesty's condolence book read "thank you for her service".
Her seven-year-old brother Andrew said he "wrote my name about four times".
The children's mum Kristy McNichol brought them from nearby Curtin to Government House, hoping they would remember the day in years to come.
"I think the Queen has been such a significant part of history and today has been a moment in history to remember," she said.
"I really wanted to bring the children along to help them remember what today was about. We are, quite literally, just down the road and it was a great opportunity. It really is a moment in history.
"I heard the Governor-General say she had been around for all of his life and I guess that is the same for all of us. She has been around for so long.
"And living in Canberra, we are so privileged to be able to participate in a very real way in these sorts of events, so that's why we came down."
The family left a bunch of wattle under a cedar tree at Government House with a card displaying a simple message: "Thank you, Your Majesty".
Scouts NSW Commissioner Neville Tomkins arrived to meet with the Governor-General who is Australia's "Chief Scout". Mr Tomkins said he felt "profound sadness" at the passing of the Queen "an extraordinary monarch".
"She was the royal patron of our movement, the largest youth organisation in the world. And today we pay tribute," Mr Tomkins said.
"We recognise the extraordinary contribution that she has made worldwide, but also the wonderful support she provided young people right across the Commonwealth of nations, including Scouts Australia."
Dr Anthony Griffin and his wife Helen, from Uriarra Station, were among the first to pay their respects at Government House.
"I think we all recognise the fact that she was exemplary in her role as the Queen," Dr Griffin said.
"We've grown up with her, I suppose. It's very sad to think she is no longer with us and we'll all miss her very much."
Daniel Tedeschi, 26, of Chapman, said he wanted to come to Government House to mark the "incredible loss" of the Queen.
"And the service and dedication she gave to not only this country but the entire Commonwealth," he said.
"I know the whole world will be mourning such an incredible loss and you can feel it everywhere," he said.
Richard and Maureen Scutter, of Macquarie, also laid some flowers on the lawn under the cedar tree at Government House.
He migrated to Canberra form England in 1969.
"I can remember the Coronation in 1953, I was a nine-year-old schoolboy and we went to the local station, because the Queen was on the train and we were all waving," Mr Scutter remembered.
Mrs Scutter said she also remembered seeing the Queen and Prince Philip in Sydney during their triumphant 1954 tour of Australia.
"She was revered," Mrs Scutter said.
Mr Scutter said even though the Queen was 96, her death was still a shock.
"It's a jolt, a jolt," he said.
Mrs Scutter said it was incredible how well respected the Queen was and how well she performed her duties for so long.
"While every part of her life was dissected in public," she said.
Betty and David Reeve, of Hobart, also stopped in to Government House to pay their respects on the final day of their stay in Canberra,
"She was a remarkable woman," Mrs Reeve said.
"Ordinary people had the greatest respect for her."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
