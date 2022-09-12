The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Teals press Anthony Albanese to stick to original anti-corruption promise

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:13pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Daniel says the anti-corruption commission promise is the Prime Minister's own integrity test. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

As the clock winds down on the 2022 and limited time remains to pass legislation for a national anti-corruption commission by the end of the year, the Prime Minister now denies he promised to do just that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.