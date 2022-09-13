The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Vina Bakery at Wanniassa turning out the green pies, bread, cookies and tarts - it's officially Canberra Raiders' NRL finals season

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 13 2022 - 4:20am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vina Bakery's former owner Quan Nguyen with new owner Tung Vu with the green Raiders bread and pies. Picture by Keegan Carroll

It's officially Raiders' footy finals season - the meat pies have turned green at the Vina Bakery in Wanniassa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.