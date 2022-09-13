It's officially Raiders' footy finals season - the meat pies have turned green at the Vina Bakery in Wanniassa.
Wanniassa baker Quan Nguyen has his green Raiders pies and bread back on the shelves as the Green Machine contests the finals series.
There's also green cookies and Raiders tri-coloured neenish tarts.
What's in the green food remains a secret. But it just might be Viking blood, Quan will neither confirm nor deny.
"I can't tell you," he said, with his trademark cheeky grin.
Okay seriously. As far as the pies go, the meat is normal inside, the pastry is just turned green with good, old-fashioned food colouring.
Quan is a mad Raiders supporter, always donning the colours for the finals and even creating a special Green Machine tribute wall in the bakery, which has been signed by many players, past and present.
READ MORE:
But this year will be different, as Quan has sold the bakery, hanging up his apron after 32 years as a baker and 25 years running the bakery at the Wanniassa shops.
He has sold the business to Tung Vu, and promised to stay on and help the new owner for as long as he needs.
Quan started at the bakery in Wanniassa in 1997 and has become a much-loved local identity ever since, always ready for some banter and predictions about the Raiders.
He said he felt "sad!" to be leaving the business.
"But my heart's still here," he said.
And his customers are already missing him.
"Oh, they're sad but I've told them I'll still be here for a while," he said.
Tung was happy to have Quan's guidance.
"I'm very lucky he stayed with me," Tung said. "He's a very good man."
For Quan, the mind is willing but the body is weak after 32 years of rising before dawn to make bread.
"It's been seven days a week," he said.
The Raiders and the Parramatta Eels play on Friday night for the right to play the North Queensland Cowboys next week.
Quan is not worried about this week. But is a little shaky on next week.
"You know what? The Cowboys are hard," he said.
Tung and Quan will be turning out the Green Machine-themed food as long as the Raiders are in contention.
And hopefully that means all the way.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.