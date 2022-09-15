Canberra's rookie centre pairing is on the verge of a shock World Cup double chance after Matt Timoko and Sebastian Kris were added to an extended New Zealand squad.
Timoko and Kris were two of six Raiders named in Michael Maguire's squad on Thursday, giving the rising stars extra incentive to impress in another do-or-die match on Friday night.
Maguire has picked an extended group of 34 players, including veteran Shaun Johnson, and Raiders Joe Tapine, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jordan Rapana and Corey Harawira-Naera for the World Cup next month.
Timoko, 22, and Kris, 23, have established themselves as NRL strikeweapons this season, helping push the Raiders into a semi final against the Parramatta Eels.
"I love this club. It's the club that gave me an opportunity coming over from New Zealand," Timoko said of the Raiders. "It's been a great journey so far."
Kris qualifies to play for New Zealand through his mother and forced his way into the squad after leading the Raiders in tries this season.
But it was his try assist rather than his ability to get over the line that helped keep Canberra's season alive last weekend.
A tip-on pass from Xavier Savage cannoned off Kris' head and rolled into the in-goal, where Jordan Rapana pounced to score a crucial try.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
"It happened so quick ... I was just trying to duck under the ball," Kris said.
"When Rapa started cheering I thought we got one there. Next year we might have a few plays like that.
"This year I've just come in and tried to focus on my time away and relax so that when I come in I'm not frantic. That's what's worked for me this year."
Johnson was overlooked for the Pacific Test win over Tonga earlier this year due to indifferent form with the Warriors, with Maguire backing a new-look halves pairing of Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown.
Canterbury hooker Jeremy Marshall-King is in line for a maiden Test cap, while experienced internationals Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Kodi Nikorima also return to the set-up.
Centre Joey Manu is included after missing the Sydney Roosters' finals loss to South Sydney with a calf injury.
"We're excited about the depth of players available and the form they're in," Maguire said.
"The vast majority of them are in sides that made it into the finals which is a real positive as we look ahead to the tournament."
The Kiwis will play the Leeds Rhinos in a warm-up game at Headingley on October 8, when retiring former New Zealand captain Tommy Leuluai will play his final professional game.
New Zealand open their World Cup campaign in group games against Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland.
NRL SEMI-FINAL
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Parramatta Stadium, 7.50pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Ryan Sutton. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Eels squad: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Viliami Penisini, 4. Tom Opacic, 5. Waqa Blake, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Makahesi Makatoa, 15. Jakob Arthur, 16. Oregon Kaufusi, 17. Marata Niukore. Reserves: 18. Nathan Brown, 19. Bailey Simonsson, 20. Bryce Cartwright, 21. Ofahiki Ogden, 22. Ky Rodwell.
WIDER KIWIS SQUAD: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Corey Harawira-Naera, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Shaun Johnson, Seb Kris*, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Jeremy Marshall-King*, Te Maire Martin, Ken Maumalo, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Griffin Neame*, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Kodi Nikorima, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Jordan Riki*, Bailey Simonsson*, Brandon Smith, Scott Sorensen*, Joe Tapine, Matt Timoko*, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.