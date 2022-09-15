The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Get your green burgers and snags for the Raiders' march to victory

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get your green burger at Grease Monkey today. Picture supplied

Grease Monkey is going green for the Canberra Raiders on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.