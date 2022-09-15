Get your green burgers and snags for the Raiders' march to victory

Grease Monkey is going green for the Canberra Raiders on Friday.
The burger buns will be green for lunch and dinner to support the Raiders as they take on the Parramatta Eels on Friday night in a do-or-die semi-final at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.
The game kicks off at 7.50pm on Friday, perfectly timed to get in a few pre-game burgers.
(The drink is a nod to the Raiders Lime Milk, an old-school Midori and milk which probably won't be on the menu today. It just looks pretty.)
Grease Monkey is in Braddon, Gungahlin and Woden.
Canberrans are showing their true colours by embracing green food for the Raiders.
The Vina Bakery at Wanniassa kicked it off with green meat pies, bread and baked treats.
And Lindbeck's Butchery is continuing its tradition of selling green snags for as long as the Raiders are in contention.
"We are making fresh ones daily all the way to the grand final," is the hopeful promise from owner Peter "Butcher" Lindbeck.
Butcher reckons the shop has sold half a tonne of sausages in the last three days, not all green. They'll be on sale again from 7.30am Friday.
"There's a couple of blokes who work here and they're starting to turn into the Incredible Hulk because they've got green stuff from their fingernails to their earlobes," Butcher said.
Queanbeyan was getting revved up for finals footy. A green snag from Lindbeck's was an essential part of it.
"There's a lot of little kids who haven't experienced this before and their eyes are sticking out like ping pong balls," Butcher said.
"After the drudgery of the last two years, with COVID, people are really excited to have something to brighten them up, basically.
"They're all coming in laughing and joking and having a great old time and hoping it continues. And, of course, it will continue."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
