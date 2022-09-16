The Canberra Times
ACT jury finds Joshua Sammuel Collins, 30, not guilty of all charges after stabbing at Canberra's Wunderlust Gentleman's Club

By Toby Vue
Updated September 16 2022 - 8:24pm, first published 7:30pm
A strip club patron who stabbed a man who was "like an angry bull" assaulting his friend "like a punching bag" has been found not guilty of all charges.

Local News

