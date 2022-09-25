Crossbenchers across both houses are preparing their list of demands as the federal government looks to introduce its anti-corruption watchdog model this week
Pressure to get a federal ICAC up and running is mounting after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised to deliver one by Christmas during the election, capitalising on a failed earlier pledge by the Morrison government.
Total independence, a dedicated whistleblower protection body and broad investigative powers are just some of the features the Albanese government will need to consider after it takes the proposal to caucus on Tuesday.
A group of 15 crossbenchers issued a joint statement on Monday, calling for multi-partisan collaboration to ensure the model is respected by the public and improves trust in democracy.
Minor party members and independents are broadly united on a number of fronts, centring around seeing the anti-corruption commission be entirely independent of the government of the day.
Support from crossbenchers will be crucial, particularly in the senate, if the federal government plans to turn the proposal into law without the Coalition's support.
However, "good faith" negotiations between the major parties could result in crossbencher demands being sidelined if a bipartisan deal is struck.
The details of the model have been kept under lock and key but the government has flagged it will be able to hold public hearings, take referrals from the public, look at possible corruption retrospectively and have the ability to investigate some third parties.
Crossbenchers, who spoke to The Canberra Times, supported the initial commitments but cautioned they expect the Labor government to consider stronger measures than it's expected to propose.
Independent Tasmanian MP, and former whistleblower, Andrew Wilkie said Australian voters showed they expected a strong, independent body at the polls.
"The National Anti-Corruption Commission must be a powerful body that has the ability to root out wrongdoing in Canberra and restore public confidence in politics," Mr Wilkie said.
"In other words, a watchdog, not a lapdog."
With the stage set for this week, here's what the crossbenchers are focusing on in negotiations.
All crossbenchers The Canberra Times spoke to said they supported a strong watchdog that was independent of political interference.
But views on how to make it independent from government influence and to avoid it becoming "political football" varied.
Indi MP Helen Haines stressed it was particularly important the body's funding was consistent and protected from budgetary backlash.
In recent years, some have questioned whether the Australian National Audit Office's budgets were slashed in response to critical reports against the government of the day.
Warringah MP Zali Steggall added a five-year funding model could lessen the impact of the electoral cycle, further removing it from yearly budget announcements and potential politicisation.
Independent ACT senator David Pocock said an independent funding model was a "line in the sand" for his support.
"Already in this term of parliament we have seen how governments can defund bodies they oppose," he said.
"It is imperative we guard against politicisation of funding for key institutions like a federal integrity commission."
United Australia Party senator Ralph Babet said he was focused on ensuring the body's appointment process is transparent and free from political party influences.
Additional protections for whistleblowers ranked highly among concerns crossbenchers shared for the federal ICAC.
While it remains unclear whether the government's bill will include extra support for those who come forward, Mr Dreyfus ruled out immediate reforms to the existing, and much-criticised, whistleblower laws.
But crossbenchers want to see protections expanded even further to include an independent body that oversees and supports whistleblowers.
Ms Haines is a strong proponent of this, and many of the teal cross benchers support her approach to appointing a whistleblower protection commissioner.
The Greens' integrity spokesperson Senator David Shoebridge said he expects there to be some commitment to strengthen the safety nets for those who come forward before the watchdog is online and operational.
"Whatever the outcome on the NACC bill, the work to restore integrity will not be done until we fully protect whistleblowers," Senator Shoebridge said.
"Those protections must be in place by the time the new integrity commission opens its doors."
In keeping with a strong push for independence and good governance, many of the crossbenchers agreed a parliamentary oversight committee for the anti-corruption body was necessary.
But it was crucial that the committee's membership include members from outside of the major parties.
Kooyong MP Monique Ryan said it was a key focus for her once the bill is released given the number of independents elected to the 47th Parliament.
Goldstein and North Sydney MPs, Zoe Daniel and Kylea Tink, said it was preferable the committee be chaired by a crossbencher to ensure proper independent oversight.
Ms Daniel also stressed the anti-corruption body was just the start of restoring integrity.
Commitments on truth in media and political advertising laws were needed along with a push to enable transparency for real-time political donations and ministerial diaries.
"With populism and authoritarianism on the rise around the world, the time is urgent to protect our democracy from those who would and have tried to debase what generations of Australians have established," Ms Daniel said.
"This is a matter of shame and concern. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
