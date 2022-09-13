The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Labor website contradicts Anthony Albanese's denials over federal ICAC promise

Finn McHugh
Harley Dennett
By Finn McHugh, and Harley Dennett
September 13 2022 - 3:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese quoted his own National Press Club address as he denied promising the anti-corruption commission would be legislated this year. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Labor's website pledges to "legislate" a federal anti-corruption commission this year, despite Anthony Albanese continuing to deny making that promise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.