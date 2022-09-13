Labor's website pledges to "legislate" a federal anti-corruption commission this year, despite Anthony Albanese continuing to deny making that promise.
But Mr Albanese threw down the gauntlet on Tuesday, insisting he is "ready to vote" this month and warning any delay "won't be because of the Labor Party".
Mr Albanese pointed to comments made at the National Press Club in the final days of the election campaign, when he promised to "put forward" an anti-corruption proposal this year.
"It's a pretty explicit statement that I made three days [before the election]," he said.
"We will have legislation introduced in September this month. We're ready to vote for it in September, this month. We're ready to vote."
But Labor will be unable to bring the legislation to a vote this month if it pushes ahead with plans to have it sent to a joint parliamentary committee, a process likely to take months.
And as Mr Albanese spoke, Labor's own website continued to pledge to "legislate" the body "by the end of 2022".
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday forced this week's sitting period to be postponed, some independents have called for Mr Albanese to make his draft legislation public.
The Prime Minister insisted the proposal would be taken to Labor's caucus of MPs first.
"Let's be serious here ... [independent MP] Helen Haines in particular has had multiple of meetings with the Attorney-General about this. I have had meetings with members from across the political spectrum about this as well," he said.
"There is no delay here ... If there is any delay, it won't be because of the Labor Party. It will be because of non-Labor members of the House of Reps and of the Senate."
Labor's website had initially promised it would "establish a powerful, transparent and independent National Anti-Corruption Commission".
But it was altered before election day to promise the body would be "legislated" this year, a promise which remained live on Tuesday.
In April, Mr Albanese also released a statement alongside Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus explicitly promising to "legislate" the body this year.
The so-called 'teal independents', who ran on an anti-corruption commission in May, have warned Mr Albanese walking back the pledge would set a "bad precedent".
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
