Don't rush federal ICAC for an arbitrary promise, integrity expert warns government

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
September 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Professor AJ Brown is an expert in public integrity and anti-corruption. Picture by James Croucher

An election promise to establish a federal anti-corruption body by the end of the year is a "recipe for a rushed job", experts warn, as pressure mounts on the federal government to deliver the comprehensive new watchdog.

