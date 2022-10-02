A Canberra developer is proposing to build a 72-unit residential complex in Coombs that will target a green-star sustainability rating.
The company, Gough Pty Ltd, has submitted a development application for the project on block 1, section 60, which would include three buildings of up to six storeys in height.
The developer purchased the block, which runs alongside John Gorton Drive, for $3,405,355 from the Suburban Land Agency in 2020.
As outlined in the application, the developer is seeking a lease variation to increase the maximum number of dwellings permitted on the site from 57 to 72.
The complex would include one-, two- and three-bedrooms and parking for 124 cars, accessible from Roy Corrigan Close.
A total of 17 affordable dwellings are also planned, as required by the Suburban Land Agency.
The developer is aiming to construct three, net-zero buildings, following the Green Building Council of Australia's green-star rating guidelines.
Among the sustainability features proposed are external walkways to promote cross ventilation of each apartment, the use of energy efficient cross-laminated timber in the design, green rooftops to reduce the building's heat and a solar panel system.
The solar panels will generate energy for common areas and to service electrical vehicle charging points for the development.
Molonglo Valley Community Forum convenor Ryan Hemsley said the sustainability aspects of the proposal were compelling.
"It is a step above a lot of the other multi-unit offerings in the area," he said.
"It's always welcome to see efforts at pushing the boundaries of what the minimum acceptable standards can be when it comes to sustainability elements."
The development application comes amid a wave of new businesses taking up leases at Coombs local shops, after years of empty shopfronts.
Mr Hemsley said there were "more good things happening than bad" in the development of the Molonglo Valley district.
"We are cautiously optimistic with respect to the direction of the Molonglo Valley at this point in time," he said.
MORE DEVELOPMENT NEWS:
"We are expecting still that construction of the new high-level bridge will commence next year with completion in late 2025.
"The planning work for the Molonglo Group Centre is well advanced and we understand that will be finalised in the coming weeks."
The period for public representations closes on October 17.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.