The NRL grand final is the Battle of the West, but what does that mean for Canberra Raiders fans?
At first glance, not much. Apart from hoping both the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels run onto Stadium Australia on Sunday and bash the Parramatta bejesus out of each other.
But a little scratching around the surface and it's easy to find a few reasons why the Lime Green Army should be jumping on a Penrith or Eels bandwagon for the decider.
A Parramatta win spells bad news for the Raiders - they'll inherit the longest premiership drought in the NRL.
Currently the Eels hold that honour, having failed to raise the trophy since 1986, meaning they're currently on a 36-year streak.
The Raiders' last grand final triumph was in 1994 and their 28-year wait's the second longest of the current 16 NRL clubs.
Although that does come with the caveat that neither the New Zealand Warriors nor the Gold Coast Titans have won the title since their inceptions in 1995 and 2007 respectively, meaning they've got 27 and 15-year droughts on the go themselves.
Go Penrith!
On the flip side, there's a couple of ex-Raiders named to start in the Blue and Gold.
Both Junior Paulo and Bailey Simonsson were part of the Green Machine, with Simonsson only making the switch at the start of this season.
He made his NRL debut for the Raiders, after code hopping from the New Zealand Sevens program, and played 45 games for Canberra.
Paulo credits the Raiders for getting his NRL career back on track and he pulled on the lime green 55 times before returning to Parramatta.
The Panthers do boast ex-Raider Scott Sorensen in their ranks, but he only played two games before returning to Cronulla on his way to Penrith.
Go Parra!
The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Or, in this case, the enemy of my coach is my enemy.
It's no secret the Eels fans are still filthy over Raiders coach Ricky Stuart walking out on them to come home to Canberra.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
But let's be honest, who can blame him? Not only is it always raining in Sydney, but the Eels were a complete basket case when Stuart headed down the Hume after the 2013 NRL season.
Salary cap strife, the wooden spoon, boardroom turmoil. An utter shambles.
Go Panthers!
It's a rivalry that dates back to the 1990-91 grand finals when the Raiders and Panthers faced each other in back-to-back deciders, with the Green Machine grabbing the first and the Mountain Men the second.
That's been resurrected in recent years thanks to a few spats on the field - normally started by Penrith's petulance and ended by Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton flexing his muscles and scaring the Panthers off.
It's hard for anyone in lime green to stomach the thought of Stephen Crichton or Jarome Luai getting another premiership ring.
Go Eels!
Those spats led to Raiders chief executive Don Furner publicly calling out the Panthers for their arrogance last year.
Again think Crichton and Luai, with the former infamously dragging Raiders star Joe Tapine into a Penrith try celebration.
Before Wighton came in, flexed his muscles and scared the Panthers off.
But Eels duo Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson aren't exactly strangers to arrogance themselves.
Not to mention both sets of fans mocked the mighty Viking clap this year (with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo then calling Penrith the home of the Viking clap).
Yeah, nah, let's hope they both lose! And really bash the Parra bejesus out of each other.
NRL GRAND FINAL
Sunday: Penrith Panthers v Parramatta Eels at Stadium Australia, 7.30pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
