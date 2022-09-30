The Canberra Times
National cabinet to eliminate COVID-19 five-day isolation period from October 14

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:25am, first published 1:45am
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has successfully convinced national cabinet to back his plan to scrap the mandatory five days of isolation following a positive COVID-19 test.

