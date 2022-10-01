The Canberra Times
'It just dawned on me': Australian Opals GOAT Lauren Jackson says it's farewell time

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated October 1 2022 - 2:32am, first published 1:55am
Lauren Jackson will retire from international duties on Saturday afternoon. Picture Getty Images

Basketball great Lauren Jackson has confirmed the World Cup bronze medal match will be her last for the Australian Opals, giving her teammates extra motivation to erase semi-final heartbreak.

