Defence lawyers argue Joseph Ayoub paid to choke sex worker, ACT Supreme Court trial hears

By Olivia Ireland
October 5 2022 - 6:30pm
Joseph Ayoub standing outside the ACT Courts before his trial. Picture by Karleen Minney

A brothel worker allegedly raped by a client knew he had paid for services to which he was entitled, including choking, defence lawyers argue.

