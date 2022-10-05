A brothel worker allegedly raped by a client knew he had paid for services to which he was entitled, including choking, defence lawyers argue.
Joseph Ayoub appeared for his trial in the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday as video footage of the complainant being cross-examined played.
Ayoub was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one each of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to engage in sexual intercourse, choking and assault.
He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
However, he refused to undergo a sexual health check and put on condoms, which is the company policy.
Ayoub then allegedly pinned the complainant down, forcing a number of sexual acts onto them without a condom, including rape, choking, and forcibly entering his fingers into their vagina.
The complainant alleged they asked Ayoub to stop and get off them a number of times.
In the cross-examination footage, defence barrister John Purnell SC asked the complainant what the pricing would be for particular services.
They said for a standard half-an-hour session it would be about $150, which is the type of booking they thought was what Ayoub booked.
Mr Purnell said Ayoub paid $450, which the complainant said would be more than the standard session. However, they allege they were not informed of this and boundaries are always discussed between a client and sex worker before services start, which they alleged did not occur.
The defence barrister put to the complainant that "Joey booked [them] for choking" which the complainant said they were not informed of if it were the case.
The brothel's advertising of the complainant's services was also brought up by Mr Purnell as the complainant was advertised as "a dominant mistress" with services including whips, spanking, floggings, chokings, rough sex, gagging, hair pulling and anal.
The complainant said they sometimes offer these services however not without prior discussion with the client.
Screenshots of CCTV footage between Ayoub, the receptionist and the complainant at the desk were shown, which Mr Purnell said meant the complainant knew what services for which the defendant paid.
The complainant denied knowing this and said their memory was difficult for a "traumatic event."
Throughout the questioning the complainant was visibly distressed, at one stage saying "every single day I feel his weight crushing down on me" to which Mr Purnell asked "have you rehearsed that answer?"
Two other witnesses were called to the stand on Wednesday, the acquaintance who drove Ayoub to the brothel and waited to drive him home and a paramedic who treated the complainant at the scene.
The acquaintance said he knew Ayoub as an associate of a friend of his and "seemed like a good bloke" so when the defendant asked for a lift to the brothel he agreed.
The witness said he sat down at the bar to wait, while Ayoub engaged with a sex worker who "seemed to take a shine" to him, which he clarified involved touching, giggling and flirting.
Ayoub's acquaintance said he did not know what package was purchased by the defendant or how much he paid.
During cross-examination by defence, footage was played to the jury showing what appeared to be the acquaintance being close to the counter where Ayoub seemed to be interacting with reception and the complainant.
Mr Purnell argued the witness appeared to see money drop to the ground from Ayoub which he went to pick up for him but the witness said from their memory they did not see or hear anything in relation to the transaction.
Ayoub will appear again tomorrow in the jury trial as more evidence is expected to be shown.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
