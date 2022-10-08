Two people were taken to hospital - one of whom had to be cut from the vehicle - after a car rolled near Parliament House, and police are looking for two other people who left the scene.
The incident closed three northbound lanes of Adelaide Avenue for a period of Saturday morning.
Police said they and emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Capital Circle, next to Parliament House, about 6.30am Saturday.
"A grey Lexus SUV travelled down Adelaide Avenue and failed to negotiate the bend as the road becomes Capital Circle, with the vehicle subsequently rolling. Two occupants of the vehicle left the scene while two others were treated for their injuries and transported to hospital," police said in a statement.
"Police are urging any occupants who left the scene to seek medical assistance as soon as possible."
The ACT Emergency Services Agency said firefighters freed a person who was trapped in the vehicle.
Police asked anyone who saw the incident and who has not already spoken to police and anyone with dash-cam footage of the grey Lexus SUV before the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote P2107446.
