Police looking for witnesses after Lexus SUV rolls on Capital Circle, near Parliament House

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 8 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:11am
Two people were taken to hospital - one of whom had to be cut from the vehicle - after a car rolled near Parliament House, and police are looking for two other people who left the scene.

