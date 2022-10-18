The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ANU researchers uncover new drug after testing at Canberra pill testing site

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 18 2022 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo of the drug, dubbed CanKet, which was discovered at the fixed pill testing site. Picture by Malcolm McLeod

A new drug has been detected at the ACT's fixed pill testing site, which researchers say had never before been seen in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.