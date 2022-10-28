The Canberra Times
Nick Olive Ready To Humble in the inaugural $2m Big Dance

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:36am, first published 4:30am
Ready To Humble is a $101 long shot for the $2 million Big Dance. Picture Getty Images

Nick Olive admits the $2 million Big Dance is a big rise in class for Ready To Humble, but for that kind of money "you've got to have a throw at it".

Local News

