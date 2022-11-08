Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich is confident he has unearthed a diamond in the rough in the form of new signing Madison McComasky.
The 23-year-old has earned a full contract for the upcoming A-League Women's season after impressing in a recent training trial.
McComasky produced a number of standout performances for the Macarthur Rams in the NSW National Premier Leagues competition throughout the winter.
The move to Canberra sets the stage for an A-League debut and Popovich is confident the defender will hit the ground running.
"She is an exciting prospect and I believe that the professionalism within our club will help her to become a very competitive centre back for us this season," Popovich said.
"I first noticed Madison playing for Macarthur and she was a standout in both the semi-final and final of the NPL NSW competition. Her reading of the game is very good, her positioning and awareness are a standout of her game.
"I am looking forward to working with Madison during the season."
McComasky's path to the A-League has taken her on a winding route through Sydney, America and now Canberra.
The defender played college soccer for the University of Incarnate Word, starting every game in her senior year in 2021.
McComasky is the 21st player to sign with Canberra United this season.
Popovich has made defence a key priority in building a squad for his first year in charge of the side. The emerging talent joins a defensive unit already boasting the likes of Ellie Brush, Emma Ilijoski and Kennedy Faulknor.
