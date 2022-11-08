The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

WNBL: Canberra Capitals' Gemma Potter embraces rough road to recovery after ACL, MCL injury

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gemma Potter suffered a ruptured ACL and strained MCL in the Capitals' season-opener loss to the Bendigo Spirit. Picture Getty Images

It was a game that was meant to launch Gemma Potter's WNBL comeback, but instead the Canberra Capitals guard found herself facing another stint courtside nursing a serious knee injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.