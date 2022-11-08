The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Josh Inglis to lead Prime Minister's XI as former ACT Comet Henry Hunt selected

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
November 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wicket-keeper Josh Inglis will captain the Prime Minister's XI side. Picture Getty Images

Former Queanbeyan batsman and ACT Comet Henry Hunt will have the chance to press his Test aspirations after being named in the Prime Minister's XI squad for the clash at Manuka Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.