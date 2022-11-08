Former Queanbeyan batsman and ACT Comet Henry Hunt will have the chance to press his Test aspirations after being named in the Prime Minister's XI squad for the clash at Manuka Oval.
The side will take on the West Indies in a four-day pink-ball game beginning on November 23.
The PM's XI will be led by West Australian wicket-keeper Josh Inglis and features seven players with international experience.
The game will commence a week before the first Test between Australia and West Indies, with the tourists eager to use the match as an intense hit out.
Batsmen Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb have been rewarded for their Sheffield Shield form, while Queensland quicks Mark Steketee and Michael Neser will lead the bowling attack.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"It's a very strong squad for this match consisting of our leading first-class performers and, for many of the players, offers further exposure to an international side after touring Sri Lanka earlier this year," chief selector George Bailey said.
"It's an exciting game for them to continue the traditions of the Prime Minister's XI which is a great honour for any cricketer. It will be an historic contest also considering the very first Prime Minister's XI match was against the West Indies 70 years ago."
A Cowra product, Hunt moved to Canberra as a teenager. A Comets debut came in 2015 before he shifted to South Australia in 2019 and developed into an established Sheffield Shield opener.
The PM's XI selection marks the next step on his quest to play Test cricket.
"If the opportunity was to happen, it would be pretty cool to come back to Manuka," Hunt told The Canberra Times last week. "I haven't played there in a while and to play against a Test side would be a great opportunity.
"I remember it being a pretty good batting wicket so I wouldn't knock back the opportunity to bat there. It would be cool to get back to Canberra and play cricket again. I have fond memories of Canberra from when I was 18, 19 so it would be nice to come back if the opportunity arose."
Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Henry Hunt, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.