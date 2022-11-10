A return to daily COVID-19 case reporting is being considered for the ACT, as the fourth wave hits the capital.
Health authorities are anticipating a 30 per cent increase in case numbers, with up to 1200 cases expected in the ACT this week
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith will meet with ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman this morning to discuss potential changes to combat the escalating COVID situation.
Prevention measures, advice to the public and daily reporting will all be discussed, the health minister told the ABC.
ACT case numbers have been reported on a weekly basis since September. This week's COVID-19 case report is expected later today.
Experts have warned of a fourth wave of COVID in Australia and urged people yet to receive a fourth dose of vaccine to get vaccinated.
The Queensland government has raised its virus alert from green to amber, which means masks are recommended indoors when people can't socially distance, in healthcare facilities and around older or vulnerable people.
Masks are also urged on public transport and in crowded settings.
Case numbers have climbed with the BQ.1 variant, which has swept Europe and the US, spreading in northern Brisbane and on the Gold Coast.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
