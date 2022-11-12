The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Graphic Content

CFMEU calls for public housing maintenance to be managed by government

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
November 13 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.