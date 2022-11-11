The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Police believe Yerrabi Pond tragedy was a murder-suicide involving mother and sons

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pranav Vivekanandan is one of three people who died at Yerrabi Pond on the weekend. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, supplied

The three deaths in Yerrabi Pond were a murder by the mother and then the suicide of the mother herself, police believe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.