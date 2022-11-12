Blake MacDonald has lost count of the twists and turns. The teenage debut, the Big Bash chance, a move interstate and plenty of runs along the way.
But maybe a lawn-mower incident sums up the journey best. Because the day his finger got clipped by a mower blade could have easily changed his career aspirations.
Instead, his surgically repaired finger - sans top knuckle - is a symbol of MacDonald finding ways to keep his eyes on the prize even when it all seems to go wrong.
"I'm still copping it about that one," MacDonald laughs. "It was incredibly stupid and I haven't lived it down, but I got away pretty lucky.
"They were able to reattach it, but there's no joint there. It doesn't quite grip around the bat quite as well, but it does the job."
Doing the job is an understatement, particularly this season. MacDonald is one of the leading run-scorers in the Sydney first-grade competition, making the trip up the Hume Highway every weekend to play for St George.
He started the season with a superb 144 and earning an ACT-NSW call up to play against the West Indies at Phillip Oval this week.
The Wests junior will be joined by Tuggeranong wicketkeeper Tom Vane Tempest, who is also playing for St George.
The game is being played to give the West Indies game time before the Test series against Australia after they were bundled out of the Twenty20 World Cup.
But it's also a chance for players like MacDonald and Vane Tempest to press their claims for Big Bash or first-class contracts.
MacDonald has been on the cusp before, joining the Thunder as a rookie and then moving to South Australia to try to crack the state system.
"It's my job to make sure I'm ready if an opportunity comes up," MacDonald said.
"South Australia was a good learning experience for me, you work out what your priorities are. At the moment I feel like I'm being looked at seriously in NSW and that's the main goal.
"I've got to be scoring runs and hopefully that opens the door for an opportunity. My No. 1 priority at the moment is playing professional cricket, so I'm willing and able to go anywhere to make that happen."
The West Indies have been based in the capital for more than a week after a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.
Coach Phil Simmons quit in the aftermath of being knocked out before the main section of the tournament even started.
It was hardly the ideal preparation for a two-Test series against Australia, but they'll have Canberra warm-up matches to blow out the cobwebs.
The three-day tour match against a combined ACT-NSW team will start on Thursday, before Josh Inglis leads the PM's XI side in a day-night clash at Manuka Oval from November 23.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
