COVID cases in Australia increase by 30 per cent as 'prolonged wave' expected

Finn McHugh
Lucy Bladen
By Finn McHugh, and Lucy Bladen
Updated November 19 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:30am
Increased travel in the lead-up to Christmas and waning vaccine immunity could result in a prolonged COVID wave over the next month as case numbers across Australia increased by 30 per cent.

