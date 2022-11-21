Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton is confident the Prime Minister's XI can find relevance again, hoping Cricket Australia bosses can settle on a consistent format and time of year to help generate interest.
The PM's XI will make its return on Wednesday after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, with Anthony Albanese picking a team of Test hopefuls and players regarded as future international leaders.
But organisers are unsure how the new four-day, day-night format will affect crowd numbers, with Thornton urging punters to take advantage of cheap tickets to see the West Indies in action.
The PM's XI has slipped down the list of Cricket Australia priorities over the past decade, with the rise of the Big Bash and a jam-packed international calendar squeezing it into undesirable slots.
The West Indies are treating the pink-ball iteration of traditional fixture as a genuine warm up before the start of a two-Test series against Australia, while Marcus Harris, Josh Inglis and a host of others in the PM's XI can press their claims for national recalls.
Still, it's unclear how the PM's XI will fit into the summer of cricket schedule in the future.
Thornton says Cricket ACT must be flexible with format and timing options to ensure selectors can pick the best possible team.
"One thing COVID has taught us is that we need to be able to flex when different things present," Thornton said.
"Ideally to generate momentum and get it at the front of people's thinking, there would be a consistent format at a consistent time of year and a consistent level of opposition.
"That makes sense, certainly. But equally, I understand that we do live in a fluid environment, so if that means that wasn't possible or meant not having a PM's XI game, well then we certainly say let's look at a different option."
This year's game will be the 70th edition of the fixture and will form part of Cricket ACT's centenary celebrations.
But it's role for Canberra has changed significantly in the past 10 years, with the capital's cricket consumption changing drastically after the introduction of international fixtures at Manuka Oval and a Big Bash relationship with the Sydney Thunder.
The game would regularly draw more than 10,000 fans in years gone by, but it's more realistic for organisers to expect a few thousand these days.
Thornton is hoping fans will see value in $5 tickets for children and $15 for adults, as well as the opportunity to leave the office and then take in elite cricket in the evening at Manuka.
"There's been a bit of a disconnect in terms of what content is coming up and people being aware of it," Thornton said.
"We've put a mountain of resources behind this fixture and others to make sure people are across the details and know the games are coming to town.
"It might be about the amount of content there is ... but the PM's XI hasn't been played for the last couple of seasons and it has chopped and changed.
"There's been a few variables that may have had an impact, but this is one that is special for our community and I would love for people to get back around it and celebrate."
The ACT government was on the verge of landing a long-term content deal with Cricket Australia before COVID struck in 2020, but there is hope it can be revived to give the sport certainty in the capital.
PM's XI captain Josh Inglis will lead the side, with Cricket Australia changing its skipper selection policy to invest in a leader of the future rather than a past player getting a farewell match.
That may change in the coming years, but for now Inglis has his opportunity to remind Australian selectors his worth after a freak golf accident ruined his Twenty20 World Cup dreams.
Harris is trying to force his way back into the Test team and former Queanbeyan opener Henry Hunt can further enhance his reputation as an international player of the future if he performs.
"It's a good reason to get there and watch it ... The West Indies are genuine about this. Then Henry, Matt Renshaw, Ashton Agar, it's a chance for them to use this game to stamp their authority," Thornton said.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
