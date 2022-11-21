Crossbenchers are looking to sharpen up the teeth of Labor's anti-corruption watchdog as it races toward its looming Christmas deadline.
A long debate over the federal government's proposed anti-corruption watchdog is expected to begin on Tuesday afternoon as crossbenchers seek to shed more "sunlight" on its contentious aspects.
The Albanese government is eager to pass the bill before the year's end but will need support from key crossbenchers as it contends with opponent sticking points.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will kick off debate in the lower house on Tuesday after the government's caucus meets to address potential amendments.
A long list of Labor MPs will speak on the National Anti-Corruption Commission bill, potentially drawing the sitting day well into the evening.
But it's crossbenchers that could make it tougher for the government to rush through its proposal, instead offering up a list of changes to give the watchdog sharper teeth.
Wentworth MP Allegra Spender said the bill was a "victory for the community" but she planned to put forward her own amendments to improve it.
The bill makes private hearings on possible corruption matters the default, which Ms Spender said left her feeling "deeply concerned".
"Sunlight is the best disinfectant and the Victorian experience shows that such a requirement severely limits the Commission's ability to expose important issues in the public interest," she said.
The roles of commissioner and deputy commissioner also need to be future-proofed against government captain picks, she said.
The issue of public hearings, which the proposal says can only be heard in "exceptional circumstances", has been heavily criticised by legal experts.
Indi MP, and the parliamentary oversight committee's deputy chair, Helen Haines said she would seek support from members in order to "strike out" the clause completely.
Mr Dreyfus said this month the "very well-considered suggestions" would be given "complete consideration" as the body inches toward being established but did not indicate any changes to high threshold.
The Albanese government will be able to pass the bill in the lower house without crossbench support but in the upper house, it will need to convince either the Coalition or crossbenchers and the Greens Party to get on board.
Greens leader Adam Bandt said the minor party would use its balance of power to improve a number of Labor's proposed laws.
"Our aim is to deliver in this final fortnight for the millions of people who need a wage boost and cost of living relief, want action on corruption, and want the government to get out of fossil fuels," he said on Sunday.
"We are talking with the government about amendments to their legislation."
If the Greens support the proposed integrity body, the government will need one additional crossbencher.
READ MORE:
Earlier this month, a multi-party committee delivered a unanimous report supporting Labor's anti-corruption model.
The committee, with Labor's Linda White as chair and Dr Haines as deputy, delivered six recommendations, including a change to the definition of "corrupt conduct" and clarifying how journalistic sources will be protected.
No recommendations were made regarding public hearings.
Greens senator David Shoebridge, who also sits on the committee, slammed the report's omission, adding his party would fight for the removal of the high threshold for public hearings.
Mr Dreyfus has said he hopes the body to be operational by mid-next year.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.