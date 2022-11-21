It's a parent's worst nightmare - sending your child off to school knowing they could be bullied just because they've got a disability.
And it's something Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart knows all too well through his and his daughter Emma's experiences.
It gave birth to the Ricky Stuart Foundation's pilot program that's set to be trialled in the ACT next year and was what Monday's golf day at Royal Canberra was raising awareness for.
The foundation, in partnership with Autism Awareness Australia, was sounding out experts in autism and education to help develop the program, which was designed to educate the next generation on how to communicate with children with a disability.
It's hoped the program would then be picked up by the ACT government and become part of their curriculum.
Work on the Ricky Stuart Foundation's third house was under way and will be used for independent living for adults with a disability.
Stuart's daughter Emma has autism and has been the inspiration for the foundation's work.
"As a parent of a child with autism, there's no worse feeling than sending your child off to school knowing they're not safe from bullying," Stuart said.
"That's something we're trying to reduce. We're doing a pilot program hoping that the government see it and fund this program."
The golf day was supported by one of golf's all-time greats in Laura Davies - the winner of four majors - as well as Rebecca Flood, Nikki Campbell and Damon Welsford.
Plus Raiders co-captain Elliot Whitehead and Jordan Rapana were fresh off a plane from the Rugby League World Cup where they both made the semi-finals for England and New Zealand respectively.
Rapana, who has a sister with cerebral palsy and autism, loved the program.
"In the day and age we're living in there's no room for bullying," he said.
"To educate kids on the importance of bullying, especially towards kids and people with disabilities, it's a no-go and I think it's awesome the foundation is pushing towards that and making awareness towards that.
"You hear so many stories of kids who do cop it at schools. I couldn't agree with it more and I'm glad it's being spoken about."
