Head to Comedy at Highroad where this month's headliner Steph Broadbridge, will bring her musical comedy to the stage. The RAW National Finalist and nominee of Best Comedy for her debut solo show at Sydney Fringe in 2019, her act is deft, exciting and eclectic. Also taking to the stage is Nick Schuller, who was part of the prestigious Comedy Zone at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival,and has supported some of the biggest names in Australian comedy. They will both be supported by local rising star Suma Iyer, with Canberra's own king of character comedy Chris Marlton as MC. Friday, 7pm. Highroad. Tickets from Humanitix.