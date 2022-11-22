Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend.
You've seen him on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and the UK version of Taskmaster, now it's time to see him on a Canberra stage. It's been a busy couple of years for UK comedian Rob Beckett, but the "Mouth from the South" is heading down under for his first Aussie tour. This perpetually smiling Londoner is set to deliver more than a few laughs. Friday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
November has seen a stunning line up of kings, queens and deities compete in season two of So You Think You Can Drag. They showed off their unique skills and titillating talents for a panel of judges from the local performing arts and LGBTQIA+ communities. Head to the finale this weekend as the winner takes home a $1000 cash prize and the title of Canberra's Next Drag Champion. Saturday, 7pm. Verity Lane Markets. Tickets from canberradrag.com.
As Regurgitator's classic album, Unit reaches 25 years, the Aussie rock band is back on the road and in Canberra to put on a show like no other. Unit catapulted into the charts when it was released in November 1997 with its mixture of 1980s-style synthesised pop music and alternative rock. It went on to win five ARIA Awards, including the 1998 ARIA Award for Album of the Year. Joining Regurgitator is Sydney's Party Dozen. Expect the night to be full of doom, jazz, hardcore, psychedelic, no-wave and industrial. Just the way Regurgutator likes it. Sunday, 7pm. The Basement. Tickets from Oztix.
Following his sold-out T.R.U.T.H. arena tour, Guy Sebastian, together with his full band, are hitting the road again. The tour will see Sebastian perform some of his most popular tracks at the Canberra Theatre, including the single Believer, ARIA Song Of The Year Choir and Before I Go. Plus, every ticket sold includes a $1 donation to The Sebastian Foundation, which focuses on youth mental health initiatives. Sunday, 7.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Head to Comedy at Highroad where this month's headliner Steph Broadbridge, will bring her musical comedy to the stage. The RAW National Finalist and nominee of Best Comedy for her debut solo show at Sydney Fringe in 2019, her act is deft, exciting and eclectic. Also taking to the stage is Nick Schuller, who was part of the prestigious Comedy Zone at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival,and has supported some of the biggest names in Australian comedy. They will both be supported by local rising star Suma Iyer, with Canberra's own king of character comedy Chris Marlton as MC. Friday, 7pm. Highroad. Tickets from Humanitix.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
