The war in Ukraine and COVID pandemic have provided harsh lessons in the importance of sovereign capability in manufacturing and our need for strong supply chains. We import over 90% of our fuel, and the cost is placing an unsustainable burden on household, business, and government budgets. Developing local capability in EV, component, and subsystem manufacturing, such as battery and chargers, is economically smart and provides greater resilience in the face of unexpected challenges. Engineers are crucial to this skilled workforce capability.