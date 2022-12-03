The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

What the government can do to bring down the cost of electric vehicles and drive uptake

By Romilly Madew
December 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We have also become a dumping ground for internal combustion-engine-dependant vehicles not wanted elsewhere. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Why does Australia remain in the slow lane when it comes to electric vehicle uptake and infrastructure?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.