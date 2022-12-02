The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Unheralded Socceroos give fans a reason to dream again at the World Cup

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
December 2 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mathew Leckie's strike has set up a round of 16 appearance for Australia, where they will meet one of the greatest of all time in Lionel Messi. Picture Getty

Chances are you still remember where you were sitting when Lucas Neill's World Cup dream was stolen by Italian guile and a whistle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.