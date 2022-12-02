Chances are you still remember where you were sitting when Lucas Neill's World Cup dream was stolen by Italian guile and a whistle.
"We were going to beat a giant of world football," Neill said as the Socceroos' golden generation boarded a flight home from Europe.
That Socceroos team taught us to dream like no other.
Australia's first World Cup appearance in 32 years ended in the round of 16. Guus Hiddink's team weren't supposed to go that far, so imagine what the Socceroos were going to do in 2010.
Or 2014. Try 2018. Qatar in 2022? Maybe it wouldn't be so bad if we fail to qualify at all? At least the top brass do something about a struggling national set-up in which beating a giant of world football seems about as likely as that Fabio Grosso penalty being overturned in Kaiserslautern.
MORE SPORT:
Along came the Grey Wiggle, an unheralded Duke and a strike more Leckie than lucky.
The Socceroos are into the round of 16 for the second time in history. Awaiting them is an international powerhouse in Argentina, led by one of the sport's all-time greats in Lionel Messi.
Depending on who you ask - and how strong your green and gold tinted shades are - we are going to beat a giant of world football.
Because Graham Arnold and his ragtag bunch have given us a reason to dream.
Conventional wisdom suggests Australia cannot win the World Cup, so the benchmark becomes winning at a World Cup. This Mat Ryan-led mob has done that twice already, more than any other Socceroos team.
A win over world No. 3 Argentina would take Australia further than any Socceroos team to have gone before - and it would rank as their greatest achievement in history.
First, they must solve the game's unsolvable riddle.
The sport's holy grail is the one trophy that has eluded seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.
Many among the game's romantics want to see Argentina win the World Cup, solely so the 35-year-old can get his hands on the glistening gold trophy in what looms as his last chance to do so.
There was a time Socceroos defender Milos Degenek would have counted himself among them. Loves Messi, does the 28-year-old defender.
Messi is arguably the greatest player to have laced up the boots. But, Degenek says, there's only one of him.
You'll lose count of how many times his name will be mentioned in team meetings, but saying you'll stop him and doing it are two vastly different things.
Maybe they'd do better than Paul Wade's attempt to get inside Diego Maradona's head when they stood side by side in the Sydney Football Stadium tunnel.
Thought it would rattle the mercurial Argentine, the former Socceroos captain said, if a bloke was calm enough to wish him a happy birthday moments before a World Cup qualifier.
It did not.
Fast forward 30 years though, and Wade reckons the Socceroos can beat Argentina. If world No, 51 Saudi Arabia could do it during this World Cup, why can't we?
Sunday's winner advances to a quarter-final against the victor of a round of 16 clash between the Netherlands and the United States.
The stakes only get higher. Every step forward in Qatar marks the Socceroos' greatest achievement.
Those outside soccer circles are perhaps yet to grasp what it means to be in the round of 16.
World No. 2 Belgium are packing their bags. Eleventh-ranked Germany are heading to the airport. Denmark, the world No. 10 beaten by the Socceroos, are on a flight home.
But the Australian fans who ventured to Qatar are now scrambling to rearrange their flights. Because they have a reason to dream.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.