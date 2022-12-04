Despite a continuing and precipitate decline our ability to engage in complex manufacturing, we seem to think we can still build and operate nuclear submarines. This is quite regardless of the fact mastering this technology would be at least as complex as getting to the moon, as expensive as many years of the total defence budget, and would continue draining a crippling amount simply to keep in service. Although mastering a technology that initially became operational in the 1960s is exactly the sort of intellectual challenge you'd expect our forces to lust after, unfortunately the rest of the world's moved on. This model of deterrence was relevant in the past. Today, however, the effort of building a nuclear submarine fleet isn't a wise use of limited resources. The best way to defend our coastline isn't to build vessels that will sit deep in the water waiting to destroy enemy invasion fleets. The war will be long over by the time that happens.