The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion
Subscriber

Australian Defence Force need's Ed Husic's innovation

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
December 5 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Australia likes to talk a big game. We pride ourselves on our smarts and yet, all too often, simply wrap ourselves in comforting illusions instead of standing back and understanding what's really going on. Take our manufacturing industry, for example. The OECD has 38 member countries, so where do you think we'd rank in relation to industry size in relation to domestic purchases, or in other words making things we want to buy. About the middle, maybe? The actual answer? Dead last. We import nearly double our domestic output.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.